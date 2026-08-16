AFC Notes: Anthony Richardson, Woody Marks, Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts
Colts GM Chris Ballard said he doesn’t plan to trade QB Anthony Richardson and noted that he hasn’t checked in with him since the trade request, which Richardson confirmed.
“I haven’t really even talked to my agent about that recently,” Richardson said, via James Boyd of TheAthletic.com. “I haven’t talked to Ballard or anybody about that recently. I’m not necessarily sure what’s going on. But I’m just here right now, trying to make sure I can stamp my foot on this team and be the best version of myself I can be for the team.”
“If that’s what the team wants, that’s what I want,” Richardson added. “I just want go be able to help a team. If it’s this team, then I thank God for it. I’m just ready to showcase what I can do and be a winning piece to help the team win.”
Texans
Texans’ second-year RB Woody Marks has been impressed by first-round OL Keylan Rutledge in training camp, saying the rookie is showing a lot of toughness and is playing well against LB Azeez Al-Shaair.
“I love him. He’s the guy who’s going to show up on film every time with toughness. You could kind of see it yesterday with him and Azeez. He’s not scared of anybody. He isn’t going to back down. He has a lot of fight, he wants to be feisty. He wants the chance to attack. It doesn’t matter who it is. He’s going to go after him. You sometimes have to pull back on him, but we like to see that fire coming out of a rookie on the offensive line,” Marks said, via TexansWire.
As for his advice to undrafted rookie RB Noah Whittington, Marks said he’s telling the running back to relax and to slow things down.
“I just tell him to take a deep breath. When you get in the huddle, take a deep breath. When you get into the backfield, take a deep breath. I had to learn that last year, just to slow the game down and not be so anticipated to go out there and do something that’s not right. Going out there and doing something that’s wrong. I told him yesterday, just slow it down. He comes to the sideline always asking questions. I was like, ‘You just have to take it one play at a time. Don’t keep repeating a play over. You’re going to forget it.’ He’s doing a good job.”
Marks mentioned that he dropped five pounds over the offseason and is feeling “more explosive and faster.”
“Yeah, I was around about 217, 218 pounds last year. I’m like 212. I’m trying to be in the range of 212, 210. I feel more explosive and faster getting out my cuts and running routes and sinking my hips.”
Titans
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