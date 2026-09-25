AFC Notes: Lou Anarumo, Travis Hunter, Jakobi Meyers, Colts, Jaguars

Colts

The Colts have allowed over 1,000 yards and 74 points through two weeks, both ranking dead last after losses to the Ravens and Chiefs. Indianapolis HC Shane Steichen still expressed his confidence in DC Lou Anarumo. He was clear that the defense has to be better, but the unit should get better results with improved communication and tackling.

“Yeah, absolutely. I have confidence in Lou, no doubt about it,” Steichen said, via Pro Football Talk. “He’s been doing it for a long time in this league. He’s had success in this league, and I have no doubt that this thing will get turned defensively.”

“Again, we want to be better than it was the first two games. There’s no ifs, ands or buts about it. We have to be better there. But I do. I have a lot of confidence in [Anarumo] and what we’re doing moving forward. I think there’s the communication stuff. We’re getting that stuff cleaned up, and again, it goes back to tackling, and fundamentals, and we’ve got to do a great job of tackling moving forward.”

Jaguars

Travis Hunter‘s usage has been a topic of conversation since the Jaguars took him in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, notably appearing in 60 percent of defensive snaps and just 10 percent of offensive snaps in Week 2. Jacksonville HC Liam Coen said they are looking into “different ways” to get Hunter involved in their offense.

“Any time you struggle offensively, you look at the totality of it all,” Coen said, via the team’s YouTube. “Travis is a big part of that obviously. We’re looking at continuing to find different ways to get him involved. You’re also looking at the other side of the ball… We’re gonna look at giving him some more this week.”

Jaguars

Jaguars WR Jakobi Meyers has just three receptions on as many targets for 68 yards and one touchdown through the first two games of the season. Jacksonville QB Trevor Lawrence said they need to get Meyers “more opportunities” going forward.

“Definitely gotta give him more opportunities,” Lawrence said, via JaguarsWire. “He can do a lot, he’s a really great route runner, gets open, understands things, he knows what we’re doing schematically, I trust him… I think that is definitely something that’s important for us as an offense.”