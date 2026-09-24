AFC Notes: Dalton Schultz, Alec Pierce, Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

Colts HC Shane Steichen said WR Alec Pierce was fully cleared from his heel surgery before the team put him back on the field: “We never would have put him on the field if we didn’t feel good about it and he didn’t feel good about it.” (Joel Erickson)

Jaguars

Jaguars HC Liam Coen said he didn’t agree with the DPI call on CB Travis Hunter, which also resulted in an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on himself in the Week 3 loss to the Broncos.

“I mean, I just thought it was — I’m not going to comment on it,” Coen said, via Jags Wire. “I thought he played it decent. I said one thing, and got flagged. It is what it is.“

Texans

With top target WR Nico Collins out in Week 2, Texans QB C.J. Stroud leaned hard on veteran TE Dalton Schultz. He was targeted 14 times and caught 12 balls for 140 yards. Stroud said afterward it just goes to show how much he trusts Schultz to be where he needs to be.

“His value is tremendous. I’ve talked about Dalton a lot this offseason, just a lot of people have asked about him. He’s been huge in my development, not just as a quarterback on the field, but just how to operate in and out the huddle, how to communicate in two minute and he’s very smart with situations and red zone, all the things,” Stroud said via USA Today’s Ariana Pensy. “Then off the field, we’re very close as well. He’s been huge to me, and I think he’s been great to this team, great to this organization. He’s a man’s man, he wants to work hard, he does the dirty work. I think he’ll look great on Sunday and he’ll continue to be really good for us.”