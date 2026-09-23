Colts Signed WR Eli Pancol To Practice Squad

The Colts announced they have signed WR Eli Pancol to their practice squad. They had an open spot.

Indianapolis’ practice squad now includes:

DT Cam Ball TE Pharaoh Brown WR Anthony Gould DB Kenneth Harris T Roy Mbaeteka (international) DE Mitchell Melton T Nolan Rucci S Daniel Scott S Josh Sills S Trey Washington LB West Weeks WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine RB Davon Booth OL Reid Holskey TE Kenny Fletcher DB Johnathan Edwards WR Eli Pancol

Pancol, 26, played six years at Duke and was named third-team All-ACC his final collegiate season. He signed with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent following the 2025 NFL Draft but was waived with an injury designation during training camp.

The Colts signed Pancol to the practice squad later in the season and brought him back on a futures deal for 2026. He was cut again coming out of the preseason.

During his six-year college career, Pancol recorded 130 receptions for 1,710 yards and 14 touchdowns, adding seven carries for 40 yards and another two touchdowns in 57 career games.