AFC Notes: Liam Coen, DeMeco Ryans, Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

The Colts lost an overtime thriller to the Chiefs in Week 2, where they had a few chances on both sides of the ball to close the game out. Indianapolis S Cam Bynum feels they had plenty of chances to change the game on defense but ultimately fell a few plays short.

“Really frustrated just because we know we could have won that game (with) us on defense just making a few more stops,” Bynum said, via the team’s website. “I think it comes down to a few more plays, a few plays that didn’t go our way, and we could have been better on that. Could have changed the game, and we’re for sure really disappointed in that.”

However, Bynum had good things to say about DB Kapena Gushiken in his first NFL snaps on defense.

“I was proud of him. He came in and had a really good TFL his first play in when they tried to run a perimeter screen, and he bullied the block and was able to get the TFL. And then in man coverage, he was able to ball and get that PBU in a big time situation. … He was able to go out there and I think it was the fourth quarter and go out and make plays when we needed him, so he showed that he can stand with the best of them.”

Colts HC Shane Steichen said WR Alec Pierce aggravated his left heel injury that required surgery in March, and they are still gathering information regarding the extent. (Mike Chappell)

Jaguars

Jaguars HC Liam Coen said the offensive line had good moments in both the run and passing game but emphasized that he wants to do a better job of not putting the offense in untenable situations.

“We’ve gotta do a better job of moving the launch point,” Coen said, via Jags Wire. “Doing some things to be able to help those guys so they’re not just getting teed off on in some of the longer down-and-distances — getting the ball out a little bit more. Some longer developing routes that the ball is getting held on to a little bit, I don’t think we helped them with some of that. So it definitely wasn’t necessarily one guy that hurt us. I’m confident in that group and their ability to respond.”

Texans

With the team’s recent performance, Texans HC DeMeco Ryans said he can’t find any silver lining in how the team played last season.

“Nothing. We got to go to work,” Ryans said at a press conference. “We got to go play good football. That’s the bottom line. It’s nothing to look back on what happened in the past. This team right now, [the] 2026 Texans have to dig deep, look down — all of us, look down, look deep within ourselves and see how we can find a way to play better football.”

Aaron Wilson reported that the Texans will play Wyatt Teller at right guard with starter Ed Ingram out at least two games with a groin injury.

at right guard with starter out at least two games with a groin injury. Texans DT Mario Edwards was fined $8,263 for a hit on a quarterback.