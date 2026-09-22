Colts Worked Out Three WRs Including Quez Watkins

The Indianapolis Colts officially hosted three free agents for workouts on Tuesday, according to the NFL transactions wire.

The full list includes:

WR Chris Hilton WR Roc Taylor WR Quez Watkins

Watkins, 28, is a former sixth-round pick by the Eagles in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Southern Mississippi. He finished out the final year of his four-year, $3.5 million contract with the Eagles.

The Steelers signed him to a one-year, $1.3 million deal last year but waived him coming out of the preseason before bringing him back to the practice squad.

He never appeared in a game with Pittsburgh before catching on with the Cardinals. Watkins returned to the Eagles on a futures contract this past January but was released coming out of the preseason.

In 2023, Watkins appeared in nine games for the Eagles and caught 15 passes for 142 yards receiving and a touchdown.