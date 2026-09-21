AFC Notes: Travis Hunter, Shane Steichen, Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts

The Colts nearly upset the Chiefs on Sunday night in overtime, but instead fell short 33-30 after two controversial decisions from HC Shane Steichen. Indianapolis won the toss but chose to give the Chiefs the ball first, which Steichen said would let their offense get four tries on each set of downs rather than Patrick Mahomes.

“If we go first with it, Mahomes gets four downs going the other way, so we wanted to play defense there and know we had four downs,” Steichen said, via Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk. “It can go either way in those situations, but we decided to kick off there, and we had a chance at the end. Didn’t finish it.”

The Colts also settled for a field goal to tie the game instead of going for it. Steichen explained they were looking for a certain look to run the play on fourth down and didn’t get it.

“It was fourth-and-8, had a play called, had to love the look to run it there, and if not, we took the delay of game there and kicked the field goal there to tie it.”

Jaguars

In Week 2’s loss to Denver, Jaguars CB/WR Travis Hunter saw 60 percent of the defensive snaps with just six plays on offense. Hunter has fully accepted his role and will keep doing whatever they ask.

“That’s the plan. Coaches tell me what I’ve got to do, I just follow their plan, follow their lead,” Hunter said, via Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk. “My job is to go out there and play, no matter when they put me out there. That’s what I’ve got to do.”

Titans

Titans HC Robert Saleh said CB Cordale Flott ‘s quad injury trended in the wrong direction after an off day on Thursday, as they had hoped he would be available in Week 2. (Terry McCormick)

said CB ‘s quad injury trended in the wrong direction after an off day on Thursday, as they had hoped he would be available in Week 2. (Terry McCormick) Titans WR Calvin Ridley was fined $12,537 for unnecessary roughness.