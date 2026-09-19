AFC Notes: Travon Walker, Lou Anarumo, Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts

Colts DC Lou Anarumo said the defense got lined up faster and that tempo hurt them last week.

“Clearly a couple of their tempo plays caught us off guard,” Anarumo said, via the team’s website. “I think they were ready for it. We practiced tempo. Obviously, that’s a big part of what they do.”

Anarumo took the green dot off of DB Cam Bynum, which he believes will help the secondary get into position quicker.

“I think it’ll help that I can focus on lining up and being able to facilitate on the back end,” Bynum said. “It’s perfect that (Davis-Gaither) is right in the middle of the defense where he can relay stuff at the front. I can do stuff on the back end, and then I think it creates better communication from front to back.”

Jaguars

Jaguars DE Travon Walker caught the attention of HC Liam Coen because he not only got after the quarterback but also played a role in run defense.

“I thought he wreaked some havoc, especially early in the game,” Coen said, via Jags Wire. “I think those guys all were doing a nice job rushing and affecting the quarterback at times. Yeah, like he can be a savage when he really wants to be. When he’s going and staying low and coming off the rock and not hesitating or kind of waiting for the set, and just going and causing havoc, he can be that way. And I was pleased to see that show up in Week 1, especially to see some of the coverage and front match each other.”

Titans

Titans CB Cor’Dale Flott is expected to play on Sunday, per HC Robert Saleh . (Davenport)

is expected to play on Sunday, per HC . (Davenport) Cedric Gray back from concussion protocol; meanwhile, the Titans will start Anthony Hill Jr. in his season debut at middle linebacker. The team is also hoping to have LBback from concussion protocol; meanwhile, the Titans will startin his season debut at middle linebacker.