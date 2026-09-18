AFC Notes: David Montgomery, Cam Ward, Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

The Colts are coming off a disappointing 41-23 loss to the Ravens in Week 1. Indianapolis HC Shane Steichen said they decided to switch their green dot from S Camryn Bynum to LB Akeem Davis-Gaither, and thinks that will help them from a communication standpoint.

“I think it’s gonna be better for everyone from a communication standpoint,” Steichen said, via Abby Halpin of the team’s site. “It’ll free Cam up on the back end, as well as to communicate with (the secondary). We’ve got a lot of respect for Cam. He knows the defense really well.”

Davis-Gaither feels being their defensive signal caller will help streamline things between their secondary and defensive line.

“I think it’s definitely going to calm the back end down,” Davis-Gaither said. “Calling at the line and running back 15 yards has to be tough, trying to get your reads, keys and stuff like that. It helps everyone when the back end is calm, next level is calm. d-line is calm. Everybody can just play fast and be ready when the ball is snapped.”

Bynum said allowing 506 yards to the Ravens was not up to their defensive standards.

“That’s never the standard. That’s awful for us as a defense,” Bynum said. “We just got to execute better, get off the field on third down, but also be better on first and second down to create a tough third down.”

Texans

Texans RB David Montgomery scored two touchdowns in their Week 1 loss to the Bills. Houston HC DeMeco Ryans highly praised Montgomery and their offensive line for playing a strong game.

“David did an outstanding job today and David doesn’t do a great job without talking about the offensive line,” Ryans said, via TexansWire. “I thought those guys controlled the line of scrimmage really well, especially in those short-yardage critical situations. We were able to press forward, gain a yard, keep our offense out on the field. David ran it well. Woody [Marks] also ran it well. I really love where we’re head with that one-two punch at the running back position. Those guys did a really great job.”

Titans

Titans QB Cam Ward completed 19 of 32 passes for 140 yards and a touchdown in their Week 1 loss to the Jets. Ward remains confident in his skills as a quarterback but admits he still has to improve in some areas.

“I think I am a very good quarterback,” Ward said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s site. “I think I do a lot of things different, that a lot of quarterbacks can’t do. And there’s also stuff I have to get better at, some things that I lack and that’s a process you take on each and every day. I have great coaches around me to keep pushing me to the level I want to play at, and when the tide turns I am pretty sure it’s going to be a different story.”

Ward mentioned that he’s always looking for ways to develop and is getting “back to the drawing board.”

“I am very critical of myself – I want to be a great player, whether it’s for myself or the coaching staff,” Ward said. “It’s: ‘What can I do to be the best for the team, and for us to be our best. So that’s continue to take coaching for myself and get back to the drawing board and making plays happen. You are always going to have some type of adversity, whether it is middle of the season, late in the season or midseason. The biggest separator is how you handle it.”

Ward admits Tennessee didn’t play well collectively in Week 1 and wants to put better play on film.

“(I’m) real eager, because we didn’t play our best ball collectively (vs the Jets),” Ward said. “I am excited to put the good film out there, not Only for myself by for the rest of the guys on offense.”