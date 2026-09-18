Texans Rule Out Four Players For Week 2, Including WR Nico Collins

The Houston Texans announced they’ve ruled out WR Nico Collins, G Ed Ingram, DE Jadeveon Clowney, and LB Jake Hummel for Week 2.

Houston #Texans Friday Injury Report & Game Status Report for Week 2 vs. the Cincinnati Bengals: pic.twitter.com/Ry8oew8szu — Houston Texans PR (@TexansPR) September 18, 2026

Collins hurt his hamstring in Wednesday’s practice, but it doesn’t seem to be as serious as his hamstring injury from two years ago as of now, which sidelined him for five games.

Aaron Wilson reported that Collins avoided a serious hamstring injury, but his Week 2 status was “very much in doubt.”

According to Wilson, Collins has a Grade 1 hamstring injury and his status for Week 3 against the Colts is still being determined.

Collins, 27, was a third-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Michigan. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $4,871,517 rookie contract that included a $902,921 signing bonus when he signed a three-year, $72 million extension with the Texans.

He was on pace for an incredible season before a hamstring injury landed him on injured reserve and caused him to miss five games in 2024. Houston restructured his contract each of the last two offseasons.

In 2025, Collins appeared in 15 games and recorded 71 receptions on 120 targets for 1,117 yards (15.7 YPC) and six touchdowns, to go along with two rushing attempts for 15 yards and a touchdown.