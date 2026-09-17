Nico Collins Avoided Serious Hamstring Injury, Week 2 Status Remains In Doubt

Aaron Wilson reports Texans WR Nico Collins avoided a serious hamstring injury, but his Week 2 status is “very much in doubt.”

Collins hurt his hamstring in Wednesday’s practice, but it doesn’t seem to be as serious as his hamstring injury from two years ago as of now, which sidelined him for five games.

Collins, 27, was a third-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Michigan. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $4,871,517 rookie contract that included a $902,921 signing bonus when he signed a three-year, $72 million extension with the Texans.

He was on pace for an incredible season before a hamstring injury landed him on injured reserve and caused him to miss five games in 2024. Houston restructured his contract each of the last two offseasons.

In 2025, Collins appeared in 15 games and recorded 71 receptions on 120 targets for 1,117 yards (15.7 YPC) and six touchdowns, to go along with two rushing attempts for 15 yards and a touchdown.

We’ll have more on Collins as the news becomes available.