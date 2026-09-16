NFL Barring DT Zxavian Harris & TE Dae’Quan Wright From Return

According to Tom Pelissero, the NFL sent out a memo to teams to clarify that DT Zxavian Harris and TE Dae’Quan Wright are ineligible to try out, visit or sign with teams.

Both players returned to LSU in a controversial attempt to pursue further eligibility and return to college football. Despite pursuing a court case against the NCAA and SEC, the Tigers and HC Lane Kiffin ultimately dropped their pursuit of Harris and Wright and neither appeared in a game this season for LSU.

Still, by returning to college the two have relinquished their ability to return to the NFL this year, in the view of the league. Both players will be able to sign with teams next season and won’t have to re-enter the draft.

The Saints had Harris in for a workout on Tuesday, per the NFL transaction wire, which likely prompted the NFL’s memo.

Harris, 22, was a four-star recruit and the 20th-ranked defensive lineman in the 2022 recruiting class out of Canton, Mississippi. He committed to Ole Miss and stayed there for all four years.

He caught on with the Saints as an undrafted free agent following the 2026 NFL Draft. However, he requested his release to pursue a return to college football.

In his collegiate career, Harris appeared in 52 games over four seasons at Ole Miss and recorded 123 total tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, one interception, three passes defended, and one forced fumble.

Wright, 22, started his college career at Virginia Tech before transferring to Ole Miss. He was named second-team All-SEC in his final season.

The Eagles signed him as an undrafted free agent following the 2026 NFL Draft.

Philadelphia eventually waived Wright, and he caught on with the Browns ahead of the preseason. However he was cut again on his request to pursue a return to college football.

During his four-year college career, Wright recorded 113 catches for 1,603 yards and nine touchdowns in 47 games with 29 starts.