Saints Made Two Roster Moves, Elevated Two For Week 1

Per Adam Schefter, the Saints placed RB Audric Estime on injured reserve and signed TE Treyton Welch to the active roster in his place.

For Week 1, the Saints are activating WR Kevin Austin and RB CJ Donaldson from the practice squad via standard elevation.

Estime, 23, was a two-year starter at Notre Dame. He was selected with the No. 147 overall pick in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft by the Broncos.

He signed a four-year, $4.359 million rookie deal, which includes a $339,124 signing bonus with Denver. He was entering the second year of that deal when the Broncos waived him during roster cuts.

The Eagles later signed him to the practice squad but cut him loose, and he caught on with the Saints.

In 2025, Estime appeared in seven games for the Saints and made one start. He rushed 46 times for 198 yards and one touchdown.