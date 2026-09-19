Colts Elevate WR Anthony Gould

The Colts announced the elevation of WR Anthony Gould ahead of Week 2.
Gould, 25, was a two-year starter at Oregon State, earning first-team All-American honors and first-team All-PAC-12 as a return specialist in 2022. He was also named honorable mention all-conference in his final season.
The Colts selected Gould with the No. 142 overall pick in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year rookie contract worth $4.372 million, including a $352,664 signing bonus.
In 2025, Gould appeared in 11 games for the Colts and caught two targets for six yards in one start.
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