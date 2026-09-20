Colts WR Keenan Allen Facing At Least Three-Game Suspension

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Colts WR Keenan Allen‘s arrest and two charges for drunk driving have triggered a minimum three-game suspension from the NFL at some point.

Schefter adds the suspension could even be longer given how drunk Allen was. Police say they measured Allen with a .224 blood-alcohol content, three times the legal limit.

Allen was arrested shortly after signing a one-year deal with the Colts and playing in the team’s first preseason game. The league will not issue any suspension until the legal process is complete. Allen’s next court appearance is on October 26 and he’s expected to continue to play and practice with the team until this is resolved.

Allen, 34, is a former third-round pick of the Chargers back in 2013. He was entering the final year of his five-year, $46.671 million contract that included $20 million guaranteed when the Chargers signed him to a four-year, $80 million extension.

In March 2024, Allen was traded from the Chargers to the Bears for a 2024 fourth-round pick. He made a base salary of $18,100,000 for the 2024 season, the final year of his contract and then signed a one-year deal back with the Chargers for 2025.

Allen signed on with the Colts on a one-year deal worth around $8 million for the 2026 season.

In 2026, Allen has appeared in one game for the Colts and caught all six of his targets for 32 yards and no touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Allen as the news is available.