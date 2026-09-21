Colts WR Alec Pierce To Miss ‘Several’ Weeks With Heel Injury

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Colts WR Alec Pierce will attempt to rehab the heel injury he aggravated in Sunday’s game instead of undergoing surgery.

Rapoport says Pierce will end up missing “several” weeks but he should be able to return midseason.

Pierce worked his way back from a similar injury. It’s possible, if not likely, that he will be placed on injured reserve in the coming days.

Pierce, 26, is a former second-round pick by the Colts in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Cincinnati. He finished the final year of a four-year $6,601,342 rookie contract with Indianapolis before agreeing to a new four-year, $116 million contract with the Colts this past offseason.

In 2025, Pierce appeared in 15 games for the Colts and recorded 47 receptions on 84 targets for 1,004 yards (21.3 YPC) and six touchdowns.

We’ll have more regarding as the news is available.