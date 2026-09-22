49ers Signing WR Brandin Cooks To Practice Squad

According to Adam Schefter, the 49ers are signing veteran WR Brandin Cooks to their practice squad on Tuesday.

San Francisco’s practice squad now includes:

OL Isaac Alarcon (International) TE Khalil Dinkins LB Jalen Graham WR Wesley Grimes WR KhaDarel Hodge RB Sincere McCormick OL Drake Nugent WR Will Pauling DB Jakob Robinson S Jalen Stroman DL Sebastian Valdez CB Brandon Codrington DL Vincent Anthony Jr. OL Foster Sarell DL Kevin Givens DT McKinnley Jackson TE Jack Stoll WR Brandin Cooks

The Ravens also hosted Cooks for a tryout last week, but he left Baltimore without a contract.

Cooks, 32, is a former first-round pick of the Saints back in 2014. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $8.4 million contract when he was traded to the Patriots in 2017.

New England later picked up his fifth-year option for the 2018 season before trading him to the Rams for first- and sixth-round picks. From there, Cooks agreed to a five-year extension worth $81 million with Los Angeles, only to be traded to the Texans in 2020.

Cooks was set to make a base salary of $12.5 million for the 2022 season when he agreed to a two-year, $39.6 million extension with Houston. However, the Texans traded him to the Cowboys in 2023 for a mid-round pick.

The Saints signed Cooks to a two-year, $13 million deal in March 2025. However, they elected to cut him loose after the trade deadline. The Bills signed him to a contract in November, and he’s been a free agent ever since.

In 2025, Cooks appeared in 15 games and recorded 24 receptions for 279 yards (11.6 YPC).