Panthers RB Jonathon Brooks Going On IR After Core Muscle Surgery

According to Ian Rapoport, Panthers RB Jonathon Brooks is having core muscle surgery and will be placed on injured reserve.

That will sideline him for at least four games but Rapoport says Brooks is looking at a six-week timeline at least before returning to the field.

It’s another unfortunate injury setback for Brooks and the Panthers, although not as serious as a torn ACL this time at least.

Brooks, 23, was a one-year starter at Texas and was named second-team All-Big 12 in 2023. He was selected with the No. 46 overall pick in the second round by the Panthers.

Brooks signed a four-year, $8,417,082 contract with the Panthers that included a $2,941,512 signing bonus. However, he was recovering from a torn ACL in his final collegiate season, then tore it again just three games after making his return. The Panthers shut him down for the entire 2025 season to get healthy.

During his three-year college career, Brooks rushed 238 times for 1,479 yards (6.3 YPC) and 16 touchdowns to go along with 25 receptions for 261 yards and two more scores in 22 career games.

In 2026, Brooks has appeared in two games for the Panthers and rushed nine times for 30 yards while adding two catches on three targets for 43 yards.