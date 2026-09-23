Colts Tried Out Three Including Carl Lawson & Preston Smith

The Indianapolis Colts had three edge rushers in for a workout on Wednesday, per the NFL transaction wire.

The full list includes:

Smith, 33, is a former second-round pick by Washington out of Mississippi State back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract before signing a four-year, $52 million deal with the Packers in 2019.

Smith was entering the final year of that deal in 2022 and was due $12.5 million in compensation between salaries and bonuses. He then signed a four-year, $52.5 million extension with the team in March of 2022.

The Packers traded Smith to the Steelers in a midseason deal in 2024. He was released in February and returned to Washington before the season.

In 2025, Smith appeared in 13 games for the Commanders and recorded 24 total tackles, two tackles for loss, half a sack and a pass deflection.

Lawson, 31, is a former fourth-round pick of the Bengals back in 2017 out of Auburn. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.05 million contract and was testing the open market for the first time in his NFL career when he signed a three-year, $45 million deal with the Jets in 2021.

Lawson was entering the final year of that deal and set to make a base salary of $15 million in 2023 when he agreed to a pay cut. He became an unrestricted free agent last offseason and later signed on with Dallas during camp.

The Cowboys signed Lawson to their practice squad soon after and he bounced back between there and the active roster for the 2024 season.

Lawson spent some time with the Ravens in 2025.

In 2025, Lawson appeared in one game for the Ravens and recorded one tackle.