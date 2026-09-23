AFC Notes: Travis Hunter, Elic Ayomanor, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars CB Travis Hunter has appeared in just 66 defensive snaps so far this season, which is 58.41 percent of the defensive snaps. Jacksonville HC Liam Coen said their rotation of cornerbacks has played a factor in Hunter’s usage and thinks they have multiple players at the position who can contribute.

“We did it for the most part of the last season as well, before Travis got hurt. It’s something that we got to continue to do. We have corners that we have confidence in. Those guys can all make plays for us. They can all communicate for us. They’ve been in the system now,” Coen said, via John Shipley of SI. “We got to play it better, for sure, but we also got to get to the quarterback to help those guys out as well in the back end. Definitely some communication and we’re a little bit softer than I would’ve liked us to be, especially in some situations. But yeah, it’s a rotation. Pre-game, we have it all laid out. The players know it. They all know the rotation. It’s been clearly laid out to them what the expectations and standards are.”

Texans

Texans WR Jaylin Noel has improved in the return game so far this year but is yet to have the receiving production they envisioned. Houston HC DeMeco Ryans praised Noel’s presence as a returner and feels they can do better to move the ball around to help him grow into his role on offense.

“We all have a lot to work on. Coaches, players, we all have a lot to work on. It’s not good enough,” Ryans said, via the Texans Wire. “And I think it’s easy to sit back and kind of nitpick, ‘Hey, what didn’t go wrong?’ ‘J-Noel’ got one big explosive on the pass, did another good job on the jet sweep. ‘J-Noel’ has done a great job. He improved in the punt return area. He did a really good job of being decisive as a punt returner. I thought ‘J-Noel’ took a huge step this past week and he got better for our football team and he put us in position to have some opportunities to go score. As we continue to build off of what he’s shown, we’ll continue to see how that role continues to thrive.”

“With our receivers, we have different packages of different guys with different play calls they are in. How those snap counts kind of come about, it depends on how the game is going, how the game is flowing. No one wants to see ‘J-Noel’ make more explosive plays than all of us, so just got to find a way to keep moving it around and find a way to make plays offensively no matter who it is that’s getting the football.”

Titans

Titans HC Robert Saleh praised WR Elic Ayomanor‘s work ethic after he stepped up during the team’s second regular-season game.

“You’d be hard-pressed to find a receiver in this league that works as hard as he does, trains as hard as he does,” Saleh said, via Titans Wire. “He’s improving every single day. I love his mindset, I love his work ethic, and how hard he works at his craft.“