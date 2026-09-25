Colts WR Alec Pierce Expected To Miss 4-6 Weeks With Heel Injury

According to Tony Pauline of EssentiallySports, Colts WR Alec Pierce is expected to miss 4-6 weeks after aggravating his surgically repaired heel.

Pierce was recently placed on injured reserve, which will keep him out for at least four games, and it appears he’ll miss a little extra time.

He had offseason ankle surgery, and while he made it back in time to start the season, he had been on a snap count and limited in practice.

The Colts expect Pierce to return around midseason.

Pierce, 26, is a former second-round pick by the Colts in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Cincinnati.

He finished the final year of a four-year $6,601,342 rookie contract with Indianapolis before agreeing to a new four-year, $116 million contract with the Colts this past offseason.

In 2025, Pierce appeared in 15 games for the Colts and recorded 47 receptions on 84 targets for 1,004 yards (21.3 YPC) and six touchdowns.