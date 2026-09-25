Texans Officially Rule Out Five For Week 3, Including WR Nico Collins

The Houston Texans officially ruled out five players for Week 3, including WR Nico Collins (hamstring), S M.J. Stewart (knee), LB Jake Hummel (groin), G Ed Ingram (groin), and EDGE Jadeveon Clowney (knee).

Houston #Texans Friday Injury Report & Game Status Report for Week 3 at the Indianapolis Colts: pic.twitter.com/Hl9Ib4ZnWh — Houston Texans PR (@TexansPR) September 25, 2026

This marks the second game in a row for Collins to miss. He hurt his hamstring in practice before Week 2.

According to Aaron Wilson, Collins has a Grade 1 hamstring injury and his status for Week 3 against the Colts is still being determined.

Collins, 27, was a third-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Michigan. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $4,871,517 rookie contract that included a $902,921 signing bonus when he signed a three-year, $72 million extension with the Texans.

He was on pace for an incredible season before a hamstring injury landed him on injured reserve and caused him to miss five games in 2024. Houston restructured his contract each of the last two offseasons.

In 2026, Collins has appeared in one game and recorded seven receptions on 10 targets for 75 yards (10.7 YPC) and one touchdown.