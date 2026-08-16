Titans Made Four Moves, Placed Two On IR

Per Jim Wyatt, the Titans placed seventh-round TE Jaren Kanak (torn pectoral) and second-year DE Jaylen Harrell (torn ACL) on injured reserve, as both will miss the rest of the season.

The Titans filled their roster spots by signing TE Matt Lauter and RB Dominic Richardson.

Harrell, 24, was a two-year starter at Michigan. The Titans selected him with the No. 252 overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft.

He’s entering the third year of a four-year, $4,100,736 rookie contract that includes an $80,736 signing bonus.

In 2025, Harrell appeared in all 17 games for the Titans and recorded 25 total tackles, five tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, and one forced fumble.