Commanders Worked Out Eight Players

By
Wyatt Grindley
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Per the wire, the Commanders tried out eight players on Sunday: four running backs and four defensive linemen.

Commanders helmet

The full list of players who tried out for Washington includes:

  1. DT McTelvin Agim
  2. DT Evan Anderson
  3. DT Maurice Hurst
  4. DE Jonathan Harris
  5. RB Montrell Johnson
  6. RB Craig Reynolds
  7. RB Blake Watson
  8. RB Marcus Yarns

Hurst, 31, was a former fifth-round pick by the Raiders in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Michigan. He was entering the final year of a $3.983 million rookie deal and was set to earn a base salary of $2,183,000 next season when the Raiders waived him. 

Hurst quickly caught on with the 49ers on a one-year deal in 2021, but was injured and only appeared in two games. He missed the entire 2022 season after tearing his biceps.

Cleveland signed Hurst to a one-year deal before re-signing him once more in August of 2023. In March of 2024, Hurst re-signed with the Browns on a one-year deal worth $3.2 million.

In 2025, Hurst appeared in two games for the Browns and recorded one tackle.

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