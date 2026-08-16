Commanders Worked Out Eight Players

Per the wire, the Commanders tried out eight players on Sunday: four running backs and four defensive linemen.

The full list of players who tried out for Washington includes:

Hurst, 31, was a former fifth-round pick by the Raiders in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Michigan. He was entering the final year of a $3.983 million rookie deal and was set to earn a base salary of $2,183,000 next season when the Raiders waived him.

Hurst quickly caught on with the 49ers on a one-year deal in 2021, but was injured and only appeared in two games. He missed the entire 2022 season after tearing his biceps.

Cleveland signed Hurst to a one-year deal before re-signing him once more in August of 2023. In March of 2024, Hurst re-signed with the Browns on a one-year deal worth $3.2 million.

In 2025, Hurst appeared in two games for the Browns and recorded one tackle.