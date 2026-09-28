NFC Notes: Dak Prescott, John Harbaugh, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

Washington DE Odafe Oweh was fined $12,537 for unnecessary roughness, and S Jeremy Reaves was fined $10,277 for unnecessary roughness.

Cowboys

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott commented on the team falling short to the Ravens in Week 2, noting that the team needs to do a better job of putting games away and not letting their opponents linger.

“Frustrated,” Prescott said, via the team’s website. “Frustrated as hell. Excuse me. Embarrassed. We don’t call ourselves the best offense, GOTI [Greatest Offense There Is], and get down to the one-yard line and don’t put it in. Yeah, it just sucks. Not a lot of words or full explanation of it. Defense shouldn’t even have been in that position. Those guys were over there saying ‘it’s on us,’ absolutely not. We’ve got to put the game away, period.”

Giants

Giants HC John Harbaugh has his work cut out for him in his first year in New York, as a season that started off with so much promise went off the rails just as quickly once QB Jaxson Dart was lost with a season-ending injury. Harbaugh had to refocus the team immediately with so many games ahead.

“The team was upset because Jaxson is our leader and everybody wants to see him out there and playing. He cares so much,” Giants S Jevon Holland said via Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. “Harbs summed it up when he said he woke up Tuesday and he heard that Jaxson wasn’t gonna be playing, he was out for the season, and it sucked, like it’s the end of the world. And then you wake up on Wednesday and you have to still do your job. And that’s the reality of the situation.”

Whatever Harbaugh said, it worked well enough for New York to get back in the win column in Week 3.

“Everything is a testament to Harbaugh,” Holland said. “A team takes the personality of the coach, and Harbs is a calm … he’s a calm psycho. I mean, he loves the game, and he explains the game and the mindset for the game in such a unique way, but so clear to the fellas that we’re able to tangibly apply the things that he wants us to do. It’s building this football war machine, so that no matter what the circumstances are, we’re able to come out on top.”