Cowboys S Jalen Thompson Likely To Be Placed On IR With Hamstring Injury

Per Nick Harris, Cowboys S Jalen Thompson is set to miss at least four weeks after injuring his hamstring in Week 3 against the Ravens, and a stint on injured reserve is likely.

Thompson, 28, was a fifth-round pick in the supplemental draft by the Cardinals in 2019 out of Washington State.

He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.9 million contract and set to earn a base salary of $2,540,000 in 2022 when he signed a three-year, $40 million extension in Arizona.

He played out that deal and was testing unrestricted free agency for the first time in his career when he signed a three-year deal with Dallas this offseason.

In 2026, Thompson has appeared in three games for the Cowboys and recorded 17 total tackles.

We’ll have more on Thompson as the news becomes available.