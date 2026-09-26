Cowboys Made Three Moves, Placed S P.J. Locke On IR

Dallas announced on Saturday that they have placed S P.J. Locke on injured reserve and signed LB Justin Barron from the practice squad in his place.

The Cowboys also announced that CB Reddy Steward has been elevated for Week 3.

Steward, 25, went undrafted and caught on with the Bears before the Vikings signed him to a futures deal. He had appeared in one game for the Bears but none for Minnesota.

The Vikings waived Stewart, and the Cowboys claimed him ahead of the 2025 season.

In 2025, Steward appeared in all 17 games for the Cowboys and made five starts, recording 63 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble, and 2 pass deflections.