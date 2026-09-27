NFC Notes: Odell Beckham Jr., Quinnen Williams, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer responded to the idea that DT Quinnen Williams is not an ideal fit for DC Christian Parker‘s defense.

“I think it’s a great fit,” he responded via Ed Werder. “You know, I understand the question here. I think right now we haven’t played well enough on defense, but Quinnen Williams knows he’s getting singled. I think that’s a good thing for us. We have times where he has to play a gap and a half, as we call it, so he’s got to fit and hold the B gap, and then he’s going to react. We have those, but we also have times where we allow him to take his shot.

“I think it’s more it being a new system. He’s played in this system before at Alabama. There’s certainly some of the best defensive tackles in the league — which we think Quinnen is — that are in this system. One is that 30-something-year-old (Aaron Donald) who just came back to L.A. a couple weeks ago. He’s in this system. Jalen Carter‘s in this system, so I think it’s more of Quinnen is a great player, and he’s going to find his way in the system.”

Cowboys TE Jake Ferguson was fined $13,611 for unsportsmanlike conduct, and TE Brevyn Spann-Ford was fined $10,417 for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Eagles

Eagles pass rusher Jonathan Greenard is getting closer to returning, listed as doubtful for Monday night: “I’m pretty optimistic. I’m usually pessimistic about it, but I’m pretty optimistic. I’m ready to get out there. But like I say, man, if it’s not smart on my end or for the team’s sake, they’ll let me know that. “If all the decisions were up to the players to make, you’d see everybody be out there… So we’ll see though. But I am ready to go, for sure.” (Berman)

Giants

Giants OC Matt Nagy made it clear that WR Odell Beckham Jr. wasn’t just a backup and would have a role carved out for himself on offense in certain packages.

“Odell is — he does a lot of good things well,” Nagy said, via Pro Football Talk. “We’re trying to slowly package him into some things offensively. It’s not that he’s just a backup. There are times when, whatever it is, personnel-wise, we have it in the game plan, and we just didn’t get to it. You’ve got to be ready, one injury away from being in all the time. He knows that, he understands that.”