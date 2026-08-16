Titans Hosted Six Free Agents Including Veteran DE Tanoh Kpassagnon

The Tennessee Titans officially hosted a large group of free agents for tryouts on Sunday including veteran DE Tanoh Kpassagnon.

The full list includes:

TE Matt Lauter (visit) RB Elijah Dotson RB Jarveon Howard LB Nate Lynn RB Dominic Richardson RB Toa Taua

Kpassagnon, 32, is a former second-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $4,321,218 contract that included a signing bonus of $1,282,704.

Kpassagnon was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when he agreed to a two-year contract with the Saints in 2021. He later signed an extension with the team through 2024.

The Bears signed Kpassagnon to a one-year contract for the 2025 season. He was later released and finished out the year with the Colts.

In 2025, Kpassagnon appeared in four games for the Bears and recorded five tackles and one sack.