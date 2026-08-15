Titans Lost Two Players For 2026 Season

Titans HC Robert Saleh announced that seventh-round TE Jaren Kanak (torn pectoral) and second-year DE Jaylen Harrell (torn ACL) will both miss the 2026 season, per Turron Davenport.

The two will be placed on injured reserve shortly and the Titans will fill their roster spots.

Harrell, 24, was a two-year starter at Michigan. The Titans selected him with the No. 252 overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft.

He’s entering the third year of a four-year, $4,100,736 rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $80,736.

In 2025, Harrell appeared in all 17 games for the Titans and recorded 25 total tackles, five tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks and one forced fumble.