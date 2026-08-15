Titans Worked Out DT DaQuan Jones

The Tennessee Titans had veteran DT DaQuan Jones in for a workout on Saturday, per the NFL transaction wire.

The veteran has been a solid starter for a while, so the Titans are kicking the tires on a potential addition.

They also had RB Jordan Mims in for a visit, per the wire.

Jones, 34, is a former fourth-round pick of the Titans back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.675 million contract and made a base salary of $690,000 for the 2017 season.

After testing the open market, Jones returned to the Titans on a three-year, $21 million deal. From there, Jones signed a one-year deal with the Panthers for the 2021 season and a two-year, $14 million contract with the Bills in 2022.

He returned to the Bills on a two-year, $10.5 million contract in 2024.

In 2025, Jones appeared in 12 games for the Bills and recorded 22 total tackles, three tackles for loss, three sacks, one forced fumble, an interception and two pass deflections.