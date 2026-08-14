Lions Signing RB Trayveon Williams

According to Aaron Wilson, the Lions are signing RB Trayveon Williams to the roster.

Williams, 28, was a sixth-round pick by the Bengals out of Texas A&M back in 2019. He finished out his rookie deal with the team before re-signing to a one-year, $850,000 contract in 2022.

The Bengals once again brought Williams back on one-year contracts for 2023 and 2024. In 2025, he had a stint with the Patriots before catching on with the Browns in camp. Cleveland re-signed him to the practice squad but released him shortly after the season started.

Williams bounced on and off the Chargers’ practice squad for most of the rest of the season before the Browns signed him back late in the year.

In 2025, Williams appeared in three games for the Chargers and four games for the Browns. He recorded 10 rushing attempts for 36 yards to go along with eight receptions on nine targets for 55 yards.