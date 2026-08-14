Ravens Activate LB Teddye Buchanan From PUP List, Among Two Moves

The Baltimore Ravens announced they have removed LB Teddye Buchanan from their Physically Unable to Perform list and placed OT Kendall Lamm on the reserve/retired list.

LB Teddye Buchanan has passed his physical and and been removed from the PUP list. T Kendall Lamm has been placed on the Reserve/Retired List. https://t.co/lqBcvvXZwz — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 14, 2026

Buchanan suffered a torn ACL last year, cutting his rookie season short after 14 games.

Last month, Ravens GM Eric DeCosta said on 105.7 The Fan that he believes they will see Buchanan “sooner than later” and his rehab was among the top one percent of all rehabs he’s seen during his time with the team.

The standard timeline for a torn ACL is nine to 12 months after surgery. Buchanan’s injury was in early December, and he had surgery about a month later in early January, which would ordinarily put him back at some point after Week 1.

However, it appears he’s on pace to beat that prognosis.

Buchanan, 23, was a fourth-round pick by the Ravens in the 2025 NFL Draft out of California. He signed a four-year, $5,102,896 rookie contract through 2028 that included a signing bonus of $902,896.

In 2025, Buchanan appeared in 14 games for the Ravens and recorded 93 total tackles, five tackles for loss, one pass defended and one forced fumble.