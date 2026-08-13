AFC Notes: Training Camp Standouts, Deshaun Watson, Bengals, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

The Bengals are making some changes to their offense this offseason, including playing under center more often and increasing the use of motions. Cincinnati OC Dan Pitcher thinks their alterations will help them win the AFC North.

“We feel like this is going to help us build an offense that can win in a number of different ways and one that can win us an AFC North championship,” Pitcher said, via Dan Pitcher of The Athletic. “Whether or not it wins us a training camp trophy, I don’t know, but I don’t really care.”

Bengals RB Chase Brown says their new offense requires them to study more often than previously.

“We all got to prepare a little bit more, at least I do, a lot for the motions and playing F and wherever they are putting me takes a little extra study time because I haven’t really done that before,” Brown said. “It’s cool they trust me doing that and believe in my skill set enough. It’s been fun.”

During training camp, WR Ja’Marr Chase notably motioned into the backfield to the right of Brown before receiving a shovel pass. Cincinnati TE Drew Sample pointed out that they’ve actually had that play installed for the last eight years, but they’ve made some slight adjustments to it this offseason.

“We’ve had that play in for eight years,” Sample said. “We are just trying different wrinkles with it. That’s the thing to us: We are running the same play, but with some different window dressing. Obviously, with Ja’Marr and Chase Brown we have so many weapons. We have this base play in; how can we really try to f— with them? That’s something that’s really easy for us. We call a slight formation adjustment, but everybody knows it is the same play.”

Browns

Despite everything that has gone on with Browns QB Deshaun Watson, he somehow not only remains in play to start for Cleveland again, but might actually be the frontrunner in the ongoing competition with QB Shedeur Sanders. It seems like the allure with the Browns continues to be the chance, however slim it may be, of Watson recapturing his form from his early years with the Texans. Browns HC Todd Monken said he’s certainly not ruling it out.

“Well, first of all, I would never put limitations on a player. I’d hate that he would do that,” Monken said via Pro Football Talk. “Why can’t he be? Why can’t he play like that? I don’t know, I haven’t seen it yet. I’m not going to say he can’t until I see it.

“I’ve seen a lot of really good things over the course of the four or five months I’ve been here. I’m not going to put that on him. If he thinks he can’t play like that, that’s on him. I think he’s done a lot of really good things athletically, making plays that we’re going to get a chance to see, because we’re not live. We’ll see if that comes to play when we get out there and go.”

As Monken alluded to in the above quote, Watson has acknowledged that his Texans prime was a long time ago.

“I’m different, man,” Watson said. “I think, ever since I’ve been here, early on bringing up Houston was cool, but I’m 30 now and I’ve had some injuries and things like that, so my game has definitely changed. But the mentality in how I play, and how I approach it, doesn’t change.

“So, I think the biggest thing is just going out there, playing free, and letting my instincts take over. That’s the biggest thing. Coach O’Brien always told me to trust my instincts, so I think that’s the biggest thing, just go out there, play free, and let the game come to you.”

Ravens

Steelers

ESPN’s Ben Solak sees the Steelers backfield as a true tandem with RBs Jaylen Warren and Rico Dowdle , noting both are capable rushers and receivers.

and , noting both are capable rushers and receivers. Solak mentioned that the day he was at camp, second-round WR Germie Bernard was running exclusively with the second string and looked like he was still picking up the finer details of the playbook. For now, WR Roman Wilson looks like he’s ahead of him.

was running exclusively with the second string and looked like he was still picking up the finer details of the playbook. For now, WR looks like he’s ahead of him. Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers wants Bernard to play as fast as possible: “He’s so sudden. He’s got phenomenal hands…we just need him to be super confident and play as fast as he can.” (Nick Farabaugh)