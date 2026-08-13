Ravens Announce LB Pernell McPhee’s Official Retirement

The Baltimore Ravens announced LB Pernell McPhee has officially retired as a member of the franchise.

Congratulations to Ravens Legend Pernell McPhee on officially retiring as a Raven! pic.twitter.com/dDe59zuzNo — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 13, 2026

McPhee played seven years of his 11 years with Baltimore, including his first four years after being a fifth-round pick and his final three seasons.

He has spent the last two years starting his coaching career at the University of Michigan, first as a graduate assistant before being promoted to OLBs coach last year.

McPhee, 37, is a former fifth-round pick of the Ravens back in 2011. He spent four years in Baltimore before signing a five-year, $38.75 million contract that included $15.5 million guaranteed back in 2015.

The Bears released McPhee and he later signed a one-year, $1.8 million deal with Washington for the 2018 season. McPhee returned to the Ravens each of his last three years on one-year contracts.

In his career, McPhee appeared in 141 games over 11 years with the Ravens, Bears and Washington. He recorded 260 total tackles, 59 tackles for loss, 38 sacks, one interception, 16 passes defended and six forced fumbles. McPhee is a one-time Super Bowl champion in 2012 with the Ravens.