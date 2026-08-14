Bills Re-Signing S Wande Owens

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reports the Bills are re-signing S Wande Owens.

The Bills announced they released LB Otis Reese IV in a corresponding move.

Garafolo mentions Owens had four workouts with other teams since the Bills released him two weeks ago, but he will instead return to Buffalo.

Owens, 25, signed with the Bills as an undrafted free agent out of New Hampshire following the 2025 draft. He was waived with an injury designation near the end of camp last year and was placed on injured reserve.

From there, the Bills released him at the end of July this offseason.

Owens has yet to appear in an NFL game.