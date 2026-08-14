Texans Cut UDFA K Chris Freeman

According to Aaron Wilson, the Texans waived undrafted K Chris Freeman on Friday.

Freeman began his career at Indiana and took over as the team’s full-time kicker in his fourth season.

From there, he transferred to Uconn and spent two seasons with the Huskies. He was named a semifinalist for the Lou Groza award after he converted 20 of 23 field goals and didn’t miss an extra point attempt.

The Texans signed him to a contract earlier this week.

Throughout his six-year college career, Freeman appeared in 54 games and converted 132 of 133 extra point attempts (99.2%) to go along with 53 of 66 field goal attempts (80.3%).