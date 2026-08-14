Texans Believe QB Graham Mertz Suffered Torn ACL

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Texans believe QB Graham Mertz suffered a torn ACL in the team’s preseason opener against the Chargers on Thursday.

Schefter adds there is expected to be more testing to confirm the extent of the injury.

Mertz, 25, began his college career at Wisconsin before transferring to Florida for the 2023 season. He suffered a left ACL tear during the 2024 season. The Texans selected Mertz with the No. 197 overall pick in the sixth round.

He signed a four-year, $4,428,484 rookie deal with a $228,484 signing bonus and is set to make a base salary of $1,005,000 in 2026.

For his college career, Mertz appeared in 50 games, making 48 starts and throwing for 9,099 yards, 64 touchdowns and 31 interceptions while completing 64.7 percent of his passes.