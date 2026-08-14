Eagles Signing LB Brandon George To One-Year Deal

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Eagles are signing LB Brandon George to a one-year deal on Friday.

George, 25, originally signed on with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Pittsburgh in 2025.

He landed on injured reserve coming out of the preseason as a rookie and spent the year on the IR. Kansas City cut him loose in May.

During his college career, George appeared in 65 games and recorded 198 tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, two interceptions, three pass defenses, one fumble recovery, and three forced fumbles.