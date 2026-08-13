NFC Notes: Caleb Downs, Christian Parker, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants Position Battles

Commanders
- Commanders DT Tim Settle did not practice on Wednesday due to a calf strain, and his recovery timeline is unclear, per Ben Standig.
Cowboys
Hype for rookies is nothing new but it still stands out how glowing the Cowboys are with their stories about first-round S Caleb Downs. Dallas EVP Stephen Jones shared another one about when Downs was still just a senior in high school but spent the spring semester with the Alabama team ahead of his freshman year.
“He was there for the bowl game,” Jones said via ESPN’s Dan Graziano. “He had his iPad and was acting and studying like he was going to play, and they were like, ‘Caleb, you can’t play in the game,’ but he’s studying his iPad like he’s got to know every last little detail of the game plan. And he knew he wasn’t going to hit the field.”
The early impressions of 34-year-old DC Christian Parker have been almost as glowing. The Cowboys were the worst defense in football last year, and if Parker helms a big turnaround, he probably will have a head coaching job before long.
“Great conviction, knows exactly what he wants, moves the pieces around, players love him,” Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer said. “There’s a line of players waiting outside his door to talk to him, because they know how smart he is. He’s awesome.”
Eagles
Eagles third-round OT Markel Bell said Philadelphia’s new offensive system suits his physical traits and allows him to play aggressively.
“I feel like it caters to me and what I can do,” Bell said, via The Athletic. “I’m physical. I’m fast. I’m athletic. That’s what this system allows me to do: My talent’s on full display.”
Bell said his current opportunity filling in at right tackle reminds him of being thrust into the lineup during his college career.
“I’m kind of in the same position right now,” Bell said.
Bell said veteran LT Jordan Mailata has become an important mentor as he adjusts to the NFL.
“He’s turned into the big brother that I needed, especially on this level,” Bell said of Mailata. “He’s been there with me; he’s been patient with me. We just talk about everything. We talk about life in general. We talk about football. We can laugh and joke all we want to.”
Giants
- Coming out of the Giants’ training camp trip to West Virginia, ESPN’s Jordan Raanan wrote it felt like Odell Beckham Jr., Braxton Berrios and Dalen Cambre were competing for one available roster spot.
- Raanan added things still feel wide open at cornerback, where former apparent bust Deonte Banks had the best performance of any corner in camp while big-time free agent signing Paulson Adebo struggled.
- Giants HC John Harbaugh said that position, which also includes new additions Greg Newsome and second-rounder Colton Hood, remains wide open: “Oh, absolutely. It’s competitive, guys are competing. I’ve told you before, I really feel good about our corner depth. I think we’ve got some guys there. So, we’re just going to let those guys keep competing and it brings out the best in everybody. I thought all the corners played well today.”
- Raanan notes Giants UDFA K Dominic Zvada remains the frontrunner to be the team’s kicker this year after a strong camp.
- The Athletic’s Dan Duggan wrote that RB Cam Skattebo has been first up with the starters in most drills, with RB Tyrone Tracy entering for the two-minute offense and veteran RB Devin Singletary mixing in some as well. He adds the Giants seem interested in adding to this position before the start of the season if they can find a dynamic runner.
- Defensive tackle is another spot Duggan expects the Giants to be interested in upgrading if they can before the season starts.
- Duggan doesn’t think any of the receivers outside of third-round WR Malachi Fields have really stood out and the rookie is the favorite to start. He also thinks Cambre is an interesting dark horse for a roster spot.
- Duggan mentions Giants TE Theo Johnson might be squeezed for playing time, as he’s behind TE Isaiah Likely as a receiver and New York likes both TE Chris Manhertz and FB/TE Patrick Ricard as blockers for a run-heavy scheme. There might not be room for 2025 seventh-round TE Thomas Fidone but he’s made some good plays, per Duggan.
- According to Duggan, former first-round G Evan Neal has worked exclusively with the third string and there’s little indication he’s in play to make the team.
- Duggan has also noticed Adebo sliding down the depth chart and allowing too many completions, although it remains to be seen if Banks can sustain his momentum and stay ahead of him by the time Week 1 rolls around.
- Duggan points out the Giants have also started rotating veteran S Jason Pinnock with S Tyler Nubin, indicating Nubin’s starting job is in some question.
- Giants WR Malik Nabers will likely be doing team periods “soon,” according to Harbaugh. (Raanan)
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