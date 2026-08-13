NFC Notes: Caleb Downs, Christian Parker, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants Position Battles

Commanders

Commanders DT Tim Settle did not practice on Wednesday due to a calf strain, and his recovery timeline is unclear, per Ben Standig.

Cowboys

Hype for rookies is nothing new but it still stands out how glowing the Cowboys are with their stories about first-round S Caleb Downs. Dallas EVP Stephen Jones shared another one about when Downs was still just a senior in high school but spent the spring semester with the Alabama team ahead of his freshman year.

“He was there for the bowl game,” Jones said via ESPN’s Dan Graziano. “He had his iPad and was acting and studying like he was going to play, and they were like, ‘Caleb, you can’t play in the game,’ but he’s studying his iPad like he’s got to know every last little detail of the game plan. And he knew he wasn’t going to hit the field.”

The early impressions of 34-year-old DC Christian Parker have been almost as glowing. The Cowboys were the worst defense in football last year, and if Parker helms a big turnaround, he probably will have a head coaching job before long.

“Great conviction, knows exactly what he wants, moves the pieces around, players love him,” Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer said. “There’s a line of players waiting outside his door to talk to him, because they know how smart he is. He’s awesome.”

Eagles

Eagles third-round OT Markel Bell said Philadelphia’s new offensive system suits his physical traits and allows him to play aggressively.

“I feel like it caters to me and what I can do,” Bell said, via The Athletic. “I’m physical. I’m fast. I’m athletic. That’s what this system allows me to do: My talent’s on full display.”

Bell said his current opportunity filling in at right tackle reminds him of being thrust into the lineup during his college career.

“I’m kind of in the same position right now,” Bell said.

Bell said veteran LT Jordan Mailata has become an important mentor as he adjusts to the NFL.

“He’s turned into the big brother that I needed, especially on this level,” Bell said of Mailata. “He’s been there with me; he’s been patient with me. We just talk about everything. We talk about life in general. We talk about football. We can laugh and joke all we want to.”

Giants