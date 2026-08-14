NFL Transactions: Friday 8/14

Bills
- Bills waived LB Otis Reese, signed S Wande Owens.
- Bills DT Phidarian Mathis suspended three games.
Commanders
- Commanders DE Dorance Armstrong suspended one game.
Eagles
- Eagles signed LB Brandon George.
Falcons
- Falcons DE James Pearce Jr. suspended eight games.
- Falcons released OT Jack Nelson from injured reserve.
Giants
- Giants released WR Beaux Collins from injured reserve.
Ravens
- Ravens activated LB Teddye Buchanan.
- Ravens placed OT Kendall Lamm on the reserve/retired list.
Seahawks
- Seahawks released WR Brandon Johnson from injured reserve.
Texans
- Texans waived K Chris Freeman.
Titans
- Titans DB Nazeeh Johnson suspended six games.
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