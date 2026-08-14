NFL Transactions: Friday 8/14

By
Logan Ulrich
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Bills

Commanders

Eagles

  • Eagles signed LB Brandon George.

Falcons

Giants

Ravens

Seahawks

Texans

  • Texans waived K Chris Freeman

Titans

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