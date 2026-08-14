NFC Notes: Coby Bryant, Isaac TeSlaa, Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears

Bears DC Dennis Allen said losing S Coby Bryant for several weeks is a significant blow but emphasized that he remains part of the team’s long-term defensive plans.

“Obviously it sucks to lose a guy like that for any particular time,” Allen said, via Bears Wire. “He’s a big part of what we had planned to do and will still be a big part of what we have planned to do. In all adversity comes also opportunity so it’ll be another opportunity for someone to step up. Whether it be somebody in the safety room to step up and take on that role or some of our other guys in the room to step up and become playmakers and leaders for the defense. It’s part of football, part of what you deal with, and you move on. Hopefully he’ll be on the quicker end and we’ll get him back sooner than later.”

The Bears signed S Xavier Woods to a one-year, $1.35 million contract with $50k fully guaranteed from a signing bonus and a base salary of $1.3 million. (Over The Cap)

Lions

Lions WR Isaac TeSlaa enters the second year of his career after being a third-round pick in last year’s draft. When asked about his mentality going into padded practice, TeSlaa said it’s important to be physical and “be the hammer.”

“Everything just steps up because you got all that protection and guys are just going to be hitting each other,” TeSlaa said, via Tim Twentyman of the team’s site. “The mentality is just you got to go in there and hit them first. You have to be the hammer and not the nail.”

TeSlaa acknowledged that he earned a role as a rookie because of his effort in run blocking and points out that’s an emphasis for the receivers in their offense.

“I remember coming in last year and the way I kind of earned my spot was just the way I run blocked, I think,” TeSlaa said. “That should just be the mentality of everyone on our offense. You can see it watching tape. I don’t think a lot of wide receiver rooms in the league are blocking or putting their shoulders down on a safety the way we are and I think we take a lot of pride in that and we’re not going to let that slip.”

The Lions signed QB Joshua Dobbs to a one-year, $1.425 million contract with a $475k in fully guaranteed money, a $100k signing bonus and a $25k roster bonus. (Over The Cap)

Vikings

In a 53-man roster projection, the Athletic’s Alec Lewis notes there’s a good competition at No. 3 running back, as while there’s a lot to be excited about with sixth-round RB Demond Claiborne , holdover Zavier Scott is a valuable special teamer and knows the system well.

, holdover is a valuable special teamer and knows the system well. He writes that WRs Tai Felton and Myles Price have likely locked up roster spots, and the last two if the Vikings keep just five. Another bubble battle Lewis highlights is tight end between Gavin Bartholomew and Benjamin Yurosek , with Bartholomew in the lead for now.

and have likely locked up roster spots, and the last two if the Vikings keep just five. Another bubble battle Lewis highlights is tight end between and , with Bartholomew in the lead for now. Lewis mentions DTs Isaiahh Loudermilk and Elijah Williams are competing to round out the room at their position, though the Vikings could keep both.

and are competing to round out the room at their position, though the Vikings could keep both. Lewis projects the Vikings to keep just four cornerbacks given the versatility they have at linebacker and safety. Conversely, he thinks they could keep as many as six safeties, with veteran Tavierre Thomas and UDFA Jacob Thomas making strong bids.