AFC Notes: Parker Washington, Woody Marks, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars
Jaguars WR Parker Washington is entering the final year of his rookie contract and is set to be an unrestricted free agent following the 2026 season. When asked about potential contract negotiations, Washington said it’s in conversation, but his focus is on the season ahead.
“That’s not my focus,” Washington said, via JagsWire. “I mean, yes, it’s there, and it’s a conversation, but my focus is just coming out here and I need to make plays for Trevor [Lawrence]. So, that’s my mindset and that’s how I’m going to attack it. I’m not going to step on my agent’s toes. They can have those conversations. I’m just gonna come out here and do my job.”
Although Washington is excited to see the receiver market reach the levels it is, his attention is on his own development.
“I’d be excited for guys, and like I said, the receiver market is a little crazy and you see guys getting their opportunities and getting paid. I mean, that’s cool, but like I said, for me, I just want to go out here and be my best self and just attack it, you know?” Washington said.
Texans
Texans RB Woody Marks is entering the second year of his career after recording 196 rushing attempts for 703 yards and two touchdowns, to go along with 24 receptions for 208 yards and three touchdowns. Marks mentioned that he wants to contribute more as a receiver this season.
“Yeah, for sure. I think he’s doing a good job right now to put me out in different places in a three and a two and on the outside. He’s doing a great job. I’d say the receivers are doing a great job with helping us with the routes and how to get off press and doing all types of stuff. Working with those guys, I’d say over the summer and during Training Camp right now, it’s been good getting releases as a receiver,” Marks said, via TexansWire.
As for his work with the offensive linemen, Marks said he communicates with them a lot about how to improve their screen game.
“I would say in our screen game. We talked a lot yesterday with the defense too, on just how we can get better at screens with the offensive line with the twists and pick stunts that our defense does. It’s about going over there and not being afraid to say something to those guys because they’re going to need us in the back end to help up in the front end with them. It’s just getting a good relationship with them, it’s been good. I would say we’ve been picking up more blitzes than we did last year.”
- Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports Texans LB Henry To’oTo’o‘s two-year, $16 million deal has a maximum value of $17 million and includes a $6 million signing bonus and $12.424 million guaranteed.
- Wilson adds the deal has fully guaranteed base salaries of $1.175 million and $5.25 million. To’oTo’o can earn up to $250k in per-game active roster bonuses.
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