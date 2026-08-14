AFC Notes: Parker Washington, Woody Marks, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars WR Parker Washington is entering the final year of his rookie contract and is set to be an unrestricted free agent following the 2026 season. When asked about potential contract negotiations, Washington said it’s in conversation, but his focus is on the season ahead.

“That’s not my focus,” Washington said, via JagsWire. “I mean, yes, it’s there, and it’s a conversation, but my focus is just coming out here and I need to make plays for Trevor [Lawrence]. So, that’s my mindset and that’s how I’m going to attack it. I’m not going to step on my agent’s toes. They can have those conversations. I’m just gonna come out here and do my job.”

Although Washington is excited to see the receiver market reach the levels it is, his attention is on his own development.

“I’d be excited for guys, and like I said, the receiver market is a little crazy and you see guys getting their opportunities and getting paid. I mean, that’s cool, but like I said, for me, I just want to go out here and be my best self and just attack it, you know?” Washington said.

Texans

Texans RB Woody Marks is entering the second year of his career after recording 196 rushing attempts for 703 yards and two touchdowns, to go along with 24 receptions for 208 yards and three touchdowns. Marks mentioned that he wants to contribute more as a receiver this season.

“Yeah, for sure. I think he’s doing a good job right now to put me out in different places in a three and a two and on the outside. He’s doing a great job. I’d say the receivers are doing a great job with helping us with the routes and how to get off press and doing all types of stuff. Working with those guys, I’d say over the summer and during Training Camp right now, it’s been good getting releases as a receiver,” Marks said, via TexansWire.

As for his work with the offensive linemen, Marks said he communicates with them a lot about how to improve their screen game.

“I would say in our screen game. We talked a lot yesterday with the defense too, on just how we can get better at screens with the offensive line with the twists and pick stunts that our defense does. It’s about going over there and not being afraid to say something to those guys because they’re going to need us in the back end to help up in the front end with them. It’s just getting a good relationship with them, it’s been good. I would say we’ve been picking up more blitzes than we did last year.”

Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports Texans LB Henry To’oTo’o ‘s two-year, $16 million deal has a maximum value of $17 million and includes a $6 million signing bonus and $12.424 million guaranteed.

‘s two-year, $16 million deal has a maximum value of $17 million and includes a $6 million signing bonus and $12.424 million guaranteed. Wilson adds the deal has fully guaranteed base salaries of $1.175 million and $5.25 million. To’oTo’o can earn up to $250k in per-game active roster bonuses.

Titans The Titans signed G Peter Skoronski to a four-year, $100 million extension with $40.7 million fully guaranteed and $88 million in total guarantee protection. (Over The Cap)

to a four-year, $100 million extension with $40.7 million fully guaranteed and $88 million in total guarantee protection. (Over The Cap) The deal includes a $17 million signing bonus with fully guaranteed salaries of $4,712,274 and $19,000,000 in 2026 and 2027. (Over The Cap)

Skoronski has salary guarantees for 2028 and 2029, and he can also earn up to $340k each year from 2028 to 2031 in per-game roster bonuses. He’s also set to earn a $1 million roster bonus on the third day of the new league year in 2031. (Over The Cap)

Titans HC Robert Saleh feels QB Cam Ward had enough time to throw in their preseason opener on Thursday: “Cam is capable. We’ve just got to go out and execute.” (Terry McCormick)

feels QB had enough time to throw in their preseason opener on Thursday: “Cam is capable. We’ve just got to go out and execute.” (Terry McCormick) Saleh was clear that they will harp on fundamentals with Ward, as he’s executed similar passes in practice and has to have the confidence in himself and his teammates to get it done when it matters. (McCormick)

Saleh believes second-round LB Anthony Hill showed up well and did well in his first time out, but still has things to continue to learn. (Jim Wyatt)

showed up well and did well in his first time out, but still has things to continue to learn. (Jim Wyatt) Regarding TE Jaren Kanak’s pec injury, Saleh said they are still waiting on MRI results. (Wyatt)

pec injury, Saleh said they are still waiting on MRI results. (Wyatt) Saleh was impressed with how physical first-round WR Carnell Tate was in the run game and feels he was winning his one-on-one matchups. Saleh is confident they’ll find ways to get him the ball as time passes. (Wyatt)

was in the run game and feels he was winning his one-on-one matchups. Saleh is confident they’ll find ways to get him the ball as time passes. (Wyatt)