AFC Notes: Woody Marks, Cam Ward, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars
The Jaguars were one of the faces of this offseason’s tight end trend, making a major investment in the draft by double-dipping on second-rounder Nate Boerkircher and fifth-rounder Tanner Koziol. They haven’t been shy to talk up both players as having a big role behind starting TE Brenton Strange, freshly signed to a new contract this summer.
“They’re going to do great things,” Strange said via USA Today’s Casandra Chesser. “They both have very unique skill sets, and I feel like they’re both very talented players. Nate, he does a little bit of everything, and then you see Tanner out here making plays every single day in the passing game, and he’s special that way, being able to, you know, just go up top and get the ball. So both of those guys are super talented and special.”
Strange agreed with an assessment that Boerkircher has a similar game to him.
“Yeah, for sure. Like, just that he wants to do everything, and he wants to be involved in everything,” he said. “And I think that’s the most important thing, you know, being a football player, and then blocking especially is just being willing, and being willing to put your head in there. And he definitely has that. He doesn’t have any fear, and that’s very impressive because, you know, it’s a lot going on as a rookie, and these guys coming out here playing Josh Hines-Allen, Travon, it might startle some people, but, you know, you can really tell who somebody is when he comes out here and does what he does.”
Texans
Texans RB Woody Marks said their offensive playcalling is showing more “urgency” this offseason, with much more precision before the snap.
“Urgency in the play calling. Getting it in and everybody knowing what they have, making it as precise as we can,” Marks said, via TexansWire.
As for playing alongside veteran RB David Montgomery, Marks said there is a lot of camaraderie in their running backs group.
“It’s been lovely. Just being around him and being around all the guys in the room, we have a real great connection in our room. We hang out all the time. We lift together. We get in the cold tub together, hot tub together. We’re really tight in that room.”
Nick Caley also enters his second season as the Texans’ offensive coordinator. Marks said the coordinator is installing more things into their system for 2026.
“We’re importing more stuff. Some of the things we couldn’t do last year, we can do this year. Just by everybody knowing what they have to do. Putting in different plays, different routes with us, playing the running back out wide, put him in the slot, running two back running backs on the field. He’s putting a lot of stuff in and we’re picking up on it well.”
Titans
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