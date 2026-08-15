NFL Transactions: Saturday 8/15

By
Logan Ulrich
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Bengals

  • Bengals signed CB Matthew McDoom.
  • Bengals activated DT B.J. Hill from the PUP list. 
  • Bengals placed CB Ceyair Wright on the left squad list. 

Cardinals

  • Cardinals signed TE Baylor Cupp, DT Keveion’ta Spears.  
  • Cardinals placed G Chase Bisontis, LB Austin Keys and TE Jameson Geers.

Colts

  • Colts released TE Sean McKeon from injured reserve. 

Eagles

  • Eagles waived WR Brandon Hayes
  • Eagles signed LB Brandon George.

Jets

Packers

  • Packers waived QB Kyron Drones.

Patriots

  • Patriots released RB Terrell Jennings from injured reserve. 
  • Patriots waived LS Niko Lalos.
  • Patriots signed OL Darrian Dalcourt and OL Joe Michalski.
  • Patriots placed OL Andrew Rupcich on injured reserve. 

Raiders

Texans

  • Texans signed QB Brett Rypien.
  • Texans placed QB Graham Mertz and RB Josh Pitsenberger on injured reserve. 

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