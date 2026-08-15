NFL Transactions: Saturday 8/15

Bengals
- Bengals signed CB Matthew McDoom.
- Bengals activated DT B.J. Hill from the PUP list.
- Bengals placed CB Ceyair Wright on the left squad list.
Cardinals
- Cardinals signed TE Baylor Cupp, DT Keveion’ta Spears.
- Cardinals placed G Chase Bisontis, LB Austin Keys and TE Jameson Geers.
Colts
- Colts released TE Sean McKeon from injured reserve.
Eagles
- Eagles waived WR Brandon Hayes.
- Eagles signed LB Brandon George.
Jets
- Jets activated DT T’Vondre Sweat from the PUP list.
Packers
- Packers waived QB Kyron Drones.
Patriots
- Patriots released RB Terrell Jennings from injured reserve.
- Patriots waived LS Niko Lalos.
- Patriots signed OL Darrian Dalcourt and OL Joe Michalski.
- Patriots placed OL Andrew Rupcich on injured reserve.
Raiders
- Raiders signed DT Folorunso Fatukasi.
- Raiders placed OLB Brennan Jackson on injured reserve.
Texans
- Texans signed QB Brett Rypien.
- Texans placed QB Graham Mertz and RB Josh Pitsenberger on injured reserve.
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