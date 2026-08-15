Jets Activate NT T’Vondre Sweat

The Jets announced that they have activated NT T’Vondre Sweat from the non-football injury list.

Sweat, 25, was the 2023 Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year and also won the Outland Trophy for the 2023 season during his time at Texas.

The Titans selected Sweat with the No. 38 pick in the second round of the 2024 draft. He was entering the third year of a four-year, $9,552,440 rookie contract that included a $3,767,228 signing bonus when he was traded to the Jets in exchange for DE Jermaine Johnson.

In 2025, Sweat appeared in 12 games for the Titans and recorded 34 total tackles, four tackles for loss, two sacks, and one pass deflection.