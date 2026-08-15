Cardinals Place OL Chase Bisontis On IR, Among Five Other Moves

Adam Schefter reports that the Cardinals are placing rookie OL Chase Bisontis on injured reserve due to a torn MCL, ending his season.

The Cardinals also placed TE Jameson Geers and LB Austin Keys on injured reserve.

They also signed TE Baylor Cupp, DL Keveion’ta Spears and RB Tre Stewart to their roster.

Bisontis, 22, was a four-star recruit and the top-ranked interior offensive lineman in the 2023 recruiting class out of Ramsey, New Jersey. He committed to Texas A&M and remained there for three seasons as a three-year starter, earning third-team All-SEC honors in his junior year in 2025.

The Cardinals drafted him in the second round with the No. 34 overall pick of the 2026 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, fully guaranteed $13.376 million rookie contract that includes a $6.188 million signing bonus.

In his collegiate career, Bisontis made 35 starts over three seasons with Texas A&M at right tackle and left guard.

We will have more on Bisontis as it becomes available.