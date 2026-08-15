Cardinals RB Jeremiyah Love Out With Sore Ankle

Per Josh Weinfuss, Cardinals RB Jeremiyah Love will be out this week as he deals with a sore ankle.

Cardinals HC Mike LaFleur said the team will revisit his status after the week.

Love, 21, was a two-year starter at Notre Dame. He won the Doak Walker Award and Consensus All-American honors in 2025 as a junior and declared early for the 2026 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $53,869,434 rookie contract that includes a $35,637,768 signing bonus.

For his three-year college career at Notre Dame, Love appeared in 41 games and recorded 433 rushing attempts for 2,882 yards (6.7 YPC) and 36 touchdowns, along with 63 receptions for 594 yards (9.4 YPC) and six touchdowns.

We will have more on Love as it becomes available.