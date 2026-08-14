Cardinals OL Chase Bisontis Undergoing Surgery For Torn MCL

According to Ian Rapoport, Cardinals second-round OL Chase Bisontis will have surgery to repair a torn MCL and will miss the bulk, if not all, of the upcoming season.

He had to be carted off with a tough-looking injury after last night’s preseason game, and unfortunately the Cardinals’ concerns about the injury were realized.

Bisontis, 22, was a four-star recruit and the top-ranked interior offensive lineman in the 2023 recruiting class out of Ramsey, New Jersey. He committed to Texas A&M and remained there for three seasons as a three-year starter, earning third-team All-SEC honors in his junior year in 2025.

The Cardinals drafted him in the second round with the No. 34 overall pick of the 2026 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, fully guaranteed $13.376 million rookie contract that includes a $6.188 million signing bonus.

In his collegiate career, Bisontis made 35 starts over three seasons with Texas A&M at right tackle and left guard.