Cardinals QB Carson Beck Out Thursday With Minor Rib Injury

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports Cardinals third-round QB Carson Beck will not play in Thursday’s preseason game against the Raiders due to a rib injury suffered in the Hall of Fame game last week.

Rapoport adds the injury is not considered serious, and Beck practiced through it all week, but the team is giving him more time to heal as a precaution.

Beck, 23, was a four-star recruit and the 5th-ranked pro-style QB in the 2020 recruiting class out of Jacksonville, Florida. He committed to Georgia and remained there for five years, winning two national championships as a backup before starting his last two years.

Beck transferred to Miami for his final collegiate season and led the Hurricanes to a national championship appearance. The Cardinals drafted him with the No. 65 overall pick in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $7.406 million rookie contract that includes a signing bonus of $1.846 million.

In his collegiate career, Beck appeared in 55 games over six years with Georgia and Miami. He completed 69.5 percent of his passes for 11,725 yards, 88 touchdowns, and 32 interceptions. Beck also rushed 189 times for 288 yards and seven touchdowns.